Susquehanna Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.66 on Monday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Roku by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

