Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.50 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

