Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Compass Point from $490.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $451.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $358.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.67 and its 200-day moving average is $414.99. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

