CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CenterPoint Energy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.