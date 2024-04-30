GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEHC stock opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

