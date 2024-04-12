Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Financial Contrast

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 32.67% 9.56% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $90.65 million 5.20 $29.61 million $1.38 16.09

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

