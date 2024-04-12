Head to Head Contrast: Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Competitors

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 673 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -68.73% -70.32% -3.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 109 522 855 14 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.28%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million $10.84 million -14.00 Lotus Technology Competitors $1,430.43 billion -$116.92 million 44.05

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

