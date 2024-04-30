Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.
IDEX Trading Up 1.5 %
IDEX stock opened at $223.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.