Analysts Offer Predictions for LKQ Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

View Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after buying an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after buying an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after buying an additional 111,124 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.