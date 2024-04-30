Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BROS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

BROS opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

