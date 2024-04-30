CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $71.98 on Friday. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,139,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,662,000 after buying an additional 112,117 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,831,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

