Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

