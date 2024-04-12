DA Davidson Increases A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $44.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRK. B. Riley decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $915.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. FMR LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

