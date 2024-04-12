Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $75.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,912,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

