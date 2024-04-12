Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

