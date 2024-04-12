Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,105 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

DG stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

