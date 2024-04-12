Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Genpact in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.