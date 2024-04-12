Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Cimpress Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cimpress
In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,328.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,328.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,247,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
