Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.67.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $266.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

