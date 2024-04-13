Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 291,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 91,428 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $46.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.