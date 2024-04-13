Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ISDR opened at $11.90 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
