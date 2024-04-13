John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 448,515 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.35.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

