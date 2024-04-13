Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. State Street Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

