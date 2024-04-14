Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

AHCHY opened at $10.90 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

