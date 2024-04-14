Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 target price on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

TSE CR opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

