boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £448.31 million, a P/E ratio of -504.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.10 ($0.71).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

