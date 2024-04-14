boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.54).
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
boohoo group Price Performance
boohoo group Company Profile
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.