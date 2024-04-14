DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 194 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.48 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

