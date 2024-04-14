DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 242,924 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 12,146.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,924 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.49% of Enhabit worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 104.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 1,066.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Enhabit Stock Down 3.3 %

Enhabit stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Enhabit

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.