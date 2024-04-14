International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

