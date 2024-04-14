Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KT by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in KT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KT by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

