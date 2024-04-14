Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14,929.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.27 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

