1,132 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM opened at $285.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.43. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.70 and a 12-month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.36.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

