13,700 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $373.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

