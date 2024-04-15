Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $12.79 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

