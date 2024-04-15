Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

