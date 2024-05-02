LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 508195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
