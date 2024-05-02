LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 508195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TREE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingTree Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $205,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.