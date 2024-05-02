Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,593.60

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,593.60 ($32.58) and last traded at GBX 3,591.49 ($45.11), with a volume of 68452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,560 ($44.72).

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,353.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,404.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.67 and a beta of 0.79.

About Caledonia Investments

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.