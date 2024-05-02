Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,440.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.09) and last traded at GBX 1,426.70 ($17.92), with a volume of 6458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($17.84).

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23. The stock has a market cap of £482.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,466.67%.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.