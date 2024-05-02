IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $800.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.05) and last traded at GBX 749.50 ($9.41), with a volume of 105708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 747 ($9.38).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.79) to GBX 782 ($9.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 723.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 710.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($85,290.79). Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

