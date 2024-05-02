Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,108.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.77), with a volume of 166537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,082 ($13.59).

Savills Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,014.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 944.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,241.38%.

Insider Activity

About Savills

In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.81), for a total transaction of £558,460.20 ($701,495.04). In related news, insider John Waters purchased 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,501.72 ($24,496.57). Also, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.81), for a total value of £558,460.20 ($701,495.04). 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.