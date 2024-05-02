Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,108.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.77), with a volume of 166537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,082 ($13.59).
Savills Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,014.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 944.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22.
Savills Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,241.38%.
Insider Activity
About Savills
Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.
