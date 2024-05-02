Wells Fargo & Company Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $525.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

NYSE DPZ opened at $516.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $322,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $208,604,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

