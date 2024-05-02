Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

