Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $516.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.01. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.