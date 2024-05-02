America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $127.96.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,673.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares in the company, valued at $44,219,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,939,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,673.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,073 shares of company stock worth $4,966,061. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

