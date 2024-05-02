Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.24 ($1.22), with a volume of 409010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.20 ($1.22).

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,258.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,764.20 ($24,826.28). 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

