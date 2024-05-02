Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,126.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.14) and last traded at GBX 1,098 ($13.79), with a volume of 10333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Keller Group Stock Performance

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,013.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 890.97. The company has a market cap of £804.08 million, a P/E ratio of 917.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,719.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.64), for a total value of £108,476.98 ($136,260.49). 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Further Reading

