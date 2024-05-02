Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.63), with a volume of 2390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Taseko Mines from GBX 235 ($2.95) to GBX 275 ($3.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.92. The firm has a market cap of £582.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,050.00 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Anu Dhir acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £49,420 ($62,077.63). In related news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.22), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,110,287.65). Also, insider Anu Dhir purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £49,420 ($62,077.63). 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

