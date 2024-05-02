Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.00

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 233 ($2.93), with a volume of 307375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Adriatic Metals from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,664.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

