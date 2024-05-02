Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.00

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 233 ($2.93), with a volume of 307375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.91).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Adriatic Metals from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals Trading Up 2.6 %
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.