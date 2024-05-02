ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.37

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 194244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.