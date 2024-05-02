Mercantile (LON:MRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.00

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 229.28 ($2.88), with a volume of 244025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($2.86).

Mercantile Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,270.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Mercantile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Mercantile’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Mercantile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercantile Company Profile

In related news, insider Rachel Beagles acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,217.18). 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

