Mercantile (LON:MRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.00

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 229.28 ($2.88), with a volume of 244025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($2.86).
The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,270.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 11.82.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Mercantile’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Mercantile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
